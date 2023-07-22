Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Nature Photography Hike Nature Photography Hike

Nature Photography Hike

Join us as we learn about nature photography and how to capture the perfect shot!

There will be a brief photography presentation in the Mahr Historic Home's Gallery before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017