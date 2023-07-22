Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Nature Photography Hike

Join us as we learn about nature photography and how to capture the perfect shot!

There will be a brief photography presentation in the Mahr Historic Home's Gallery before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor
270.584.9017
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-07-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-07-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-07-22 10:00:00 ical