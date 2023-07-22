Nature Photography Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Nature Photography Hike
Join us as we learn about nature photography and how to capture the perfect shot!
There will be a brief photography presentation in the Mahr Historic Home's Gallery before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.
Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
For more information, please call 270.584.9017
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor