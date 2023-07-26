Nazareth Home Community Education Series on Tech Advancements for Seniors - Louisville

Nazareth Home Community Education Series on Tech Advancements for Seniors

Innovation and technology are playing an increasingly critical role in the lives of seniors by providing convenience and improving health and wellness. As part of their ongoing Community Education Series, Nazareth Home is welcoming Sheri Rose, CEO/Executive Director of the Thrive Center, to discuss technologies that enhance physical and cognitive wellbeing.

Attendees in this session will engage with virtual reality for therapy and exploration, explore wearable technologies on the market today and learn about smart home technologies to stay safe at home. There will also be several demos and product drawings/giveaways for attendees.

For more information, please visit nazhome.org/rsvp