New Art Exhibition, Silence in a Moment is Imagination, Selected Work by Donna R. Charging - Louisville

to

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Please join us at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main St, downtown Louisville on February 17th from 2-4:00 PM for the public opening reception of our newest art exhibition, Silence in a Moment is Imagination, Selected Work by Donna R. Charging. View the exhibition, meet the artist and University of Louisville Master of Fine Arts Student and enjoy sales on select items in our market.

The exhibition will be on view from February 17th-March 17th, 2024. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information.

Info

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
502.694.8972
please enable javascript to view
to
