× Expand Estes Public Relations The Aquifer Tasting Room

New Riff's "Thrivin' Tines"

Celebrate Valentine's Day early at The Aquifer Tasting Room! Enjoy your favorite New Riff spirits and cocktails paired with delicious oysters from Sen by Kiki, unwind at self-care stations from local vendors, and indulge in exclusive specialty cocktails never before offered at the Aquifer.

Tickets are $36 per person and can be purchased at this link: https://book.peek.com/s/c29700bf-897c-41e9-8f67-a18b842388ae/qxAmP

For more information call (859) 261-7433 or visit newriffdistilling.com