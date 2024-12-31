× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing New Year’s DV8 (720 x 540 px) - 1 New Year's Eve Celebration Featuring DV8

Receptions Erlanger New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring DV8 will be an outstanding night to make memories with family and friends. Enjoy reminiscing about the past year while you celebrate the new year, dancing and singing along with the best classic rock band Cincinnati has to offer, DV8. Their dynamic vocalists and a band comprised of some of the best musicians in the area, DV8 covers the most recognizable rock bands and artists of the '70's through today. Join us at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger on December 31, 2024, for a memorable night.

What’s included with the New Year’s Eve Celebration?

Each ticket includes an open well bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, late-night snack bar, champagne toast, favors & fun for all. You can upgrade to VIP, which grants you early access to the event with premium seating, upgraded appetizers, an upgraded open-call bar, and bourbon bar access.

Cost: VIP $175 General Admission $125

For more information, please call 859.746.2700 or visit receptionsinc.com/nye-dv8/