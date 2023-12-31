New Year’s Eve Masquerade Soiree at Receptions in Erlanger - starring Naked Karate Girls

× Expand Receptions Marketing Masquerade Ball New Year's Erlanger Google (720 × 540 px) - 1 New Year’s Eve Masquerade Soiree starring Naked Karate Girls

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Soiree starring Naked Karate Girls

Join our New Year's Eve Masquerade Soiree at Receptions Erlanger, featuring The Greatest Party in the Galaxy, the Naked Karate Girls!

Receptions Erlanger New Year’s Eve Masquerade Soiree will be a spectacular night to make memories with family and friends. Enjoy reminiscing about the past year while you celebrate the new year, dancing and singing along with The Naked Karate Girls. This world-class show will have you on your feet for the new year’s celebration of a lifetime. Join us at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger on December 31, 2023, for a memorable night.

What’s included with the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Soiree?

Each ticket includes an open well bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, late-night snack bar, champagne toast, favors & fun for all. You can upgrade to VIP, which grants you early access to the event with premium seating, upgraded appetizers, an upgraded open-call bar, and bourbon bar access.

Event Information FAQ

🎭 You must be 21 to participate in the event.

🎭 Do I need to purchase a ticket before arrival? All tickets are sold before the event to ensure guests' guaranteed seating. All ticket sales are final—no ticket sales at the door.

🎭 Dress Code: It’s New Year’s Eve, so dress to impress! Most wear Semi-formal or cocktail attire! Please, no jeans or a t-shirt.

🎭 Group Seating: Seating is assigned. At checkout, there is a spot for the party name. Choose a party name for your group. Remember that the tables will seat 10, and larger groups will be seated at tables near each other.

🎭 Parking: Our facility offers free parking.

📣 If you purchase your tickets before December 1, 2023, you can say 10% when you use Promo Code: SAVE10