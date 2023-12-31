New Years Eve at Owensboro Convention Center

Come Ring in the New Year

at the Owensboro Convention Center

– Downtown will be the place to be for NYE! OVG360, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, invites you to make plans to welcome in 2024 at DJ Shay’s New Year’s Eve Party!

A night filled with all your dance and party mix favorites is sure to be a blast! Whether it's the latest chart-toppers, classic hits, or a mix of both, DJ Shay will have the perfect playlist to keep the party going!

Doors will open at 9PM on Sunday, December 31st and DJ Shay will take the stage at 10PM. Enjoy drink specials from the cash bars, capture memories at our 360-photo booth, and be ready to dance, sing along, and have an unforgettable time!

Please note the DJ Shay’s New Year’s Eve Party is for ages 21 and over only. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25.

For more information, please visit OwensboroCenter.com.