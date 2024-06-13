× Expand CincyFests Newport Italianfest logo

Newport Italianfest

Experience Newport's Italianfest at Newport Festival Park from June 13-16 with free admission. Originating from a vision by Mayor Thomas Guidugli and Commissioner Jerry Peluso in 1991, this family-oriented event celebrates the region's cultural heritage and community pride. Organized by dedicated volunteers, Italianfest has grown from modest beginnings to become one of the liveliest festivals in the area, expecting over 120,000 visitors this year.

Admission is FREE!

Located on Riverboat Row between the Taylor-Southgate and the Purple People Bridges, the festival offers internationally recognized Italian and local musicians, authentic cuisine from popular Italian restaurants and vendors, and entertainment for children with rides and games. Delve into Newport's history through displays of historic photographs showcasing Italian families who settled in the community.

For more details, check out the CincyFests app on the App Store and Google Play Store. Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of Italian culture and community spirit.

For more information visit italianfestnewport.com