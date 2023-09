NHDKy Fall Workshop

Join us for a virtual workshop focusing on National History Day in Kentucky. We will provide an overview of National History Day, dive into the 2024 theme of Turning Points in History and discuss strategies for narrowing then selecting a topic. Additionally, we will explore the ins and outs of judging at NHD contests so you and your students know what to expect on contest day.

For more, please visit history.ky.gov/