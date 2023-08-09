NIBROC Festival - Corbin

GET READY FOR THE 71st ANNUAL NIBROC FESTIVAL!

NIBROC will be August 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th in 2023. The carnival will open on Wednesday evening, August 9th.

71 years of community tradition! Please bring the family and join us in celebrating the fine City of Corbin and its citizens!

Carnival rides, live entertainment, food, craft and commercial sales vendors. Cornhole, 3 on 3 Basketball, Tennis and the annual Volleyball Smash. Fun for all ages!

Hope to see you there!

For more information, please call 606.528.6390 or visit on Facebook - NIBROC Festival