Night of the Stars - Lexington

Fasig Tipton 2400 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine activities & therapies to 300+ individuals with physical, cognitive or behavioral disabilities each year. Event activities will include fine dining, live music, silent & live auctions and a short riding demonstration by CKRH riders.

For more information, please call 859.231.7066 or visit bidpal.net/nots2023

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
859.231.7066
