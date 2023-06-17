Night of the Stars - Lexington
Fasig Tipton 2400 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Central Kentucky Riding for Hope
A CKRH student showing off her new riding skills in front of an audience.
Night of the Stars
A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine activities & therapies to 300+ individuals with physical, cognitive or behavioral disabilities each year. Event activities will include fine dining, live music, silent & live auctions and a short riding demonstration by CKRH riders.
For more information, please call 859.231.7066 or visit bidpal.net/nots2023