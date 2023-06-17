× Expand Mahan Media CKRH participant and her equine partner demonstrate a riding lesson for gala attendees.

Night of the Stars - Lexington

A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine activities & therapies to 300+ individuals with physical, cognitive or behavioral disabilities each year. Event activities will include fine dining, live music, silent & live auctions and a short riding demonstration by CKRH riders.

For more information, please call 859.231.7066 or visit ckrh.org/night-of-the-stars/