NKU Six@Six Lecture Series - Journalism in the 21st Century: Rising to the Challenge

Who, what, where, when, why and how. Those journalism tenets are as fundamental today as ever. But the Digital Age has coupled them to a new set of challenges. Once trusted sources of news face accusations of bias and get labeled “fake news.’” Newspapers, a daily ritual in 20th century American homes, are fewer in number in the 21st century. Digital versions struggle to find the resources required to cover City Hall or the school board. Agenda-driven websites have moved into the void. And, now, a new player has come on stage: A.I. With 20 years of experience as a journalist, Julie Pace has had a front row seat for this revolution. Now, as the top editor at the Associated Press, Ms. Pace is leading the AP’s adaptation to the challenges, even as she oversees the new service’s coverage around the world. Ms. Pace is our 2023 AP speaker, continuing a 15-year tradition of bringing an AP journalist to campus to discuss current events, public affairs and how AP covers them. Lecture begins at 6 p.m. Join us in-person at Northern Kentucky University in the Griffin Hall Digitorium or tune in virtually via Zoom.

For more information, please visit nku.eventsair.com/QuickEventWebsitePortal/sixatsix/home/Agenda