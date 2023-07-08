× Expand Mary Nishimuta Noise for Jordon Logo - 1 Noise for Jordon logo

Noise for Jordon: A Festival of Arts and Healing

The Noise for Jordon: Festival of Arts and Healing is being held in Downtown Frankfort on July 8th, 2023 in celebration of the life of Jordon Ellis. Jordon was a beloved Frankfort musician and community member who died by suicide in February 2023. Join us to honor Jordon’s life in a musical and celebratory way, to come together to heal from this tragic loss, and to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

​

Jordon’s percussion performances transformed the music of the people he played with. Many of them will be on stage to perform at the Noise for Jordon Festival.

The day has two parts:

1. A Celebration of Life at the Grand Theatre and

2. A public concert and festival on Broadway Street in Downtown Frankfort.

​

Performers include Ben Sollee, Molly Rogers, Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten, Native Invaders, Stirfry Musette, Will Renshaw, Laura Penn, Jonathan Keeler, Quantum Mechanics, Roady.

​

All proceeds from the festival go to the newly established Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts and Healing, managed by the Franklin County Community Fund through the Bluegrass Community Foundation. This fund will support programs that serve families and individuals who are working with substance misuse, mental health issues and for the prevention of suicide.

Check out our EVENT WEBSITE for all the details: https://www.noiseforjordon.org

RESERVE SEATS for the Celebration for Life at the Grand Theatre: https://grandtheatre.thundertix.com/events/212268

DONATE to the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts & Healing at the Franklin County Community Fund: https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/the-jordon-c-ellis-fund-for-arts-and-healing-

For more information, please visit noiseforjordon.org/