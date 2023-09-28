NOMADNESS Fest Louisville

NOMADNESS Fest

NOMADNESS Fest is the premiere tourism event centering BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) experiences, resources, influencers, and industry leaders from across the globe. Louisville’s festival weekend takes place September 28–October 1, 2023.

NOMADNESS Fest will activate a number of venues and outdoor spaces in Louisville’s downtown area, including but not limited to, 21c Museum Hotel, Muhammad Ali Center, AC Nulu, and Paristown and Roots 101 African American Museum. One of the missions of the weekend is to give visitors and attendees a well-rounded view of the city.

For more information and tickets, please visit nomadnessfest.com.