Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 11th!
The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.
We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!
For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends
Info
