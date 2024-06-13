Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 11th!

The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.

We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8595721209
