Norton Sports Health 4-Miler - Louisville

The 2024 Norton Sports Health 4-Miler walk/run takes place on Sept. 30.

The event starts at 6:20 p.m. at Iroquois Park, one of Frederick Law Olmstead’s signature Louisville parks. The 4-Miler will be professionally chip-timed, and all participants will receive a commemorative long-sleeve tri-blend race shirt and medal.

Thanks to a partnership between the Parks Alliance of Louisville and the LSC, the 4-Miler course will take race participants through the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular trail to the finish line. Runners and walkers will have an opportunity to see more than 5,000 artistically carved illuminated pumpkins before the event opens to the public. Race participants will also receive an admission discount to the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular good for a future visit.

For more information, please visit norton4miler.com/