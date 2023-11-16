× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of regional standup comics

Nov. 16 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join us Nov. 16 for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

November's show features a trio of top comics from Indianapolis -- Gwen Sunkel, Dyke Michaels and Dustin Burkert.

It's going to be a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious burgers and more from Lil Toasty's.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/49888-nov.-16-comedy-night-at-gravely