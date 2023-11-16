Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Nov. 16 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join us Nov. 16 for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

November's show features a trio of top comics from Indianapolis -- Gwen Sunkel, Dyke Michaels and Dustin Burkert.

It's going to be a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious burgers and more from Lil Toasty's.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/49888-nov.-16-comedy-night-at-gravely

Comedy
502.724.8311
