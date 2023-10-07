Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery

× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - Comedy Masquerade Comics are surprised with a topic and have to think on their feet to make you laugh

Nov. 5 Riff Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for our first Riff Comedy Showcase at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

We invited some of our favorite area comics. We'll surprise them with a topic and they will riff on it for laughs.

It's going to be a fun time. Plus enjoy great craft beer from TEN20 and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating and help determine how many to plan for.

For more, please visit LouisvilleLaughs2@gmail.com