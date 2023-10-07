Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

 Nov. 5 Riff Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for our first Riff Comedy Showcase at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

We invited some of our favorite area comics. We'll surprise them with a topic and they will riff on it for laughs.

It's going to be a fun time. Plus enjoy great craft beer from TEN20 and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating and help determine how many to plan for.

For more, please visit LouisvilleLaughs2@gmail.com

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-10-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-10-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-10-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Riff Comedy Showcase - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-10-07 19:00:00 ical