NuLu Bock Fest

March 25, 2023 will mark the sixth year of Bock Beer celebrations in the city of Louisville. NULU is home to two coincidentally named alleys- Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut, thus making it a fitting place for the Bock Beer Fest! Join us as we drink locally brewed blessed bock beers, and as we enjoy safe and fun racing of the goats on Market Street. The 2023 NULU Bock Fest will be a day full of great traditions, beer and fun! Don't forget, all goat costumes, and fashions will be encouraged.

For more information visit nulu.org/Nulu-Bock-fest