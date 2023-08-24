Number 15 Presents Drumming Bird and Andrew Montana - Campbellsville

× Expand Number 15 Drumming Bird

Number 15 Presents Drumming Bird and Andrew Montana

Country artists Drumming Bird and Andrew Montana will perform as part of the social hall’s ticketed concert series.

• Drumming Bird is the main vehicle of singer-songwriter Austin Sawyer. The 24-year-old has been writing and performing music as Drumming Bird for over 8 years, crafting a sound that lies somewhere between indie rock and Americana. Sawyer’s single “American Spirits” scored him second place finishes in Unsigned Only’s 2022 Songwriting Contest and American Songwriter’s 2022 Song Contest, along with placements in Spotify’s Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Folk playlists. His 5-song EP, American Spirits, was released in 2022.

• Andrew Montana is a 23-year-old folk artist who found his stride during the pandemic. After spending several months isolated in a remote cabin in the mountains of North Carolina, Montana recorded his debut album, “Azalea, Holly”. Since its release, he has toured extensively and dropped seven additional singles from the album which was released in March of 2023.

For more information, please visit tickets.vemos.io/-