NUNSENSE - Kentucky Classic Arts at Centre Square

Sister Julia Child of God has caused an epidemic of botulism in the convent. Only five nuns remain alive and they are trying to raise money to bury their last four dearly departed sisters before the board of health shows up to inspect the freezers. They have decided to put on a talent show, but Mother Superior is concerned with whether they will be able to pull it off and she is praying that things don't get entirely too irreverent.

For more information, please call 270.699.2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/