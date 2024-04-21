Nursery Open House at Yew Dell
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Get a first-hand look at thousands of plants being produced for Yew Dell’s garden displays, upcoming sales, and trial projects. The spring ephemerals production will be in full spring swing! Guided by Horticulture and Facilities Director, Jacob Stidham, and Nursery and Greenhouse Manager, Jeff Margreiter, you’ll be hard pressed to find two more knowledgeable plant pros anywhere.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit ouroldham.com/calendar/