The Nutcracker - Lexington Ballet - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

× Expand The Lexington Ballet|LexArts The Nutcracker at the Lexington Ballet.

The Nutcracker by The Lexington Ballet Company

Sponsored by Whitaker Bank

Friday, December 1 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 2 @ 2:00pm

Tickets: $30-40

This holiday tradition is an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets.

Select students from the Boyle County Arts Academy and the Kelley Puckett Dance Studio will get to perform in the production alongside LBC professionals.

Learn more about the Lexington Ballet Company at lexingtonballet.org.