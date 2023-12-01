The Nutcracker - Lexington Ballet - Boyle County Performing Arts Center
to
Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The Lexington Ballet|LexArts
The Nutcracker at the Lexington Ballet.
The Nutcracker by The Lexington Ballet Company
Sponsored by Whitaker Bank
Friday, December 1 @ 7:00pm
Saturday, December 2 @ 2:00pm
Tickets: $30-40
This holiday tradition is an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets.
Select students from the Boyle County Arts Academy and the Kelley Puckett Dance Studio will get to perform in the production alongside LBC professionals.
Learn more about the Lexington Ballet Company at lexingtonballet.org.