NWF Live Pro Wrestling In Ludlow
Bircus Brewing Company 322 Elm St, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016
NWF presents Live Pro Wrestling on June 3 in Ludlow, KY
General Admission tickets are $10 at the door the day of the show
The NWF returns to Ludlow, KY on Saturday, June 3rd! Live professional wrestling at the historic Ludlow Theater!
Matches to be announced!
LOCATION:
Bircus Brewing Company - 322 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016
TIME:
Doors: 7:00pm - Bell: 8:00pm
For more information, please visit nwfwrestling.squarespace.com/
Info
