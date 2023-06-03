NWF Live Pro Wrestling In Ludlow

NWF presents Live Pro Wrestling on June 3 in Ludlow, KY

General Admission tickets are $10 at the door the day of the show

The NWF returns to Ludlow, KY on Saturday, June 3rd! Live professional wrestling at the historic Ludlow Theater!

Matches to be announced!

LOCATION:

Bircus Brewing Company - 322 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016

TIME:

Doors: 7:00pm - Bell: 8:00pm

For more information, please visit nwfwrestling.squarespace.com/