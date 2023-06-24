NWF Live Pro Wrestling In Covington
Hits Indoor Baseball and Sportsplex 3785 Lake Park Drive, City of Covington, Kentucky 41017
×
NWF presents Live Pro Wrestling on June 24 in Covington, KY
The NWF returns to Hits in Covington on Saturday, June 24th with live pro wrestling action!
Matches to be announced!
Doors open at 6:30pm
Bell time at 7:30pm
General admission tickets are $10 at the door the day of the show.
For more information, please visit nwfwrestling.squarespace.com/
Info
Hits Indoor Baseball and Sportsplex 3785 Lake Park Drive, City of Covington, Kentucky 41017
Kids & Family, Sports, Theater & Dance