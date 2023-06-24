NWF Live Pro Wrestling In Covington

NWF presents Live Pro Wrestling on June 24 in Covington, KY

The NWF returns to Hits in Covington on Saturday, June 24th with live pro wrestling action!

Matches to be announced!

Doors open at 6:30pm

Bell time at 7:30pm

General admission tickets are $10 at the door the day of the show.

For more information, please visit nwfwrestling.squarespace.com/