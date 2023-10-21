OCPR Skeleton 5K Run/Walk - Wendell Moore Park

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec OCPR Skeleton 5K Run/Walk

$45 per person registration fee.

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for the 18th annual Skeleton 5K, beginning at 8 am and starting and finishing at Wendell Moore Park (1551 N. Hwy 393, LaGrange, KY 40031). Online registration closes at 2 pm on October 20. Packet pickup is Saturday, October 21 from 7 - 7:50 am at the John W. Black Community Center. All pre-registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt, late registered while supplies last. All participants will receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments. Awards will be presented to:

The top overall male and female finishers.

The top two male and female finishers in each of the following age groups:10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over.

On-line registration: Click OCPR Skeleton 5K (runsignup.com).