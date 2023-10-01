New Comics Showcase

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our New Comics Showcase.

Promising new comics work to make you laugh, including Just Eric, Leyla Ingalls, Johnny Doss, Holly Kennedy, Melissa Shelton and Caroline Houchins.

Then Dayton's Jerrel Beamon will close the show. Jerrel is a true up-and-comer who is a sought-after performer in the region and who has performed at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Tickets are $12. Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and terrific food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit  cli.re/47287-oct.-1-new-comics-showcase

Comedy
5027248311
