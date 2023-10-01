× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 137 Oct. 1 New Comics Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our New Comics Showcase.

Promising new comics work to make you laugh, including Just Eric, Leyla Ingalls, Johnny Doss, Holly Kennedy, Melissa Shelton and Caroline Houchins.

Then Dayton's Jerrel Beamon will close the show. Jerrel is a true up-and-comer who is a sought-after performer in the region and who has performed at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Tickets are $12. Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and terrific food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/47287-oct.-1-new-comics-showcase