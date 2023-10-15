Comedy Masquerade at TEN20 Craft Brewery

× Expand Louisville Laughs Local standup comics perform as other local standup comics

Oct. 15 Comedy Masquerade

Louisville Laughs gets into the spooky season with a Comedy Masquerade.

Some of our favorite local stand-up comics will perform as other local comics.

It promises to be a hilarious time.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/48211-oct.-15-comedy-masquerade