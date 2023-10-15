Comedy Masquerade at TEN20 Craft Brewery
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Local standup comics perform as other local standup comics
Oct. 15 Comedy Masquerade
Louisville Laughs gets into the spooky season with a Comedy Masquerade.
Some of our favorite local stand-up comics will perform as other local comics.
It promises to be a hilarious time.
Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information, please visit cli.re/48211-oct.-15-comedy-masquerade