Comedy Masquerade at TEN20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Oct. 15 Comedy Masquerade

Louisville Laughs gets into the spooky season with a Comedy Masquerade.

Some of our favorite local stand-up comics will perform as other local comics.

It promises to be a hilarious time.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/48211-oct.-15-comedy-masquerade

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
