to

Baxter's 942 Bar & Grill 942 Baxter Avenue, Kentucky 40204

The Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl - Louisville

🍀 Get Your Tickets Now‼️

🍀 Grab Your Leprechaun, Shamrock, Pot of Gold, and Crazy St. Patrick's Day Costumes And Get Ready To Shamrock 'n Roll!

What You Get:

🍹 2-3 Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 200 Check Ins)

📿Crawl With US Keychain Lanyard With Bottle Opener! (First 200 Check Ins)

📛 Custom St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers

📿Green & Gold Beads (First 200 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

🔥 Awesome After Party!

🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️

Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!

GREEN VOUCHER =

YELLOW VOUCHER =

RED VOUCHER =

💚 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

💚 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

BIG BAR

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

💚 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

crawlwith.us/faq

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

Info

Food & Drink
612.460.0094
