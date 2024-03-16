× Expand Crawl With US Join us for the ultimate St Paddy's bar crawl in Louisville, where the holiday spirit and good times collide on March 16th, 2024

The Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl - Louisville

🍀 Get Your Tickets Now‼️

Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates

facebook.com/events/3560458284218742/

_______________________________________

🍀 Grab Your Leprechaun, Shamrock, Pot of Gold, and Crazy St. Patrick's Day Costumes And Get Ready To Shamrock 'n Roll!

_______________________________________

What You Get:

🍹 2-3 Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 200 Check Ins)

📿Crawl With US Keychain Lanyard With Bottle Opener! (First 200 Check Ins)

📛 Custom St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers

📿Green & Gold Beads (First 200 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

🔥 Awesome After Party!

_______________________________________

🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️

Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!

GREEN VOUCHER =

YELLOW VOUCHER =

RED VOUCHER =

_______________________________________

💚 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

💚 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

BIG BAR

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

💚 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

_______________________________________

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

_______________________________________

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

crawlwith.us/faq

_______________________________________

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!