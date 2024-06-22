× Expand Crawl With US Join us for The 7th Annual Pride Bar Crawl, where the pride spirit and good times collide!

The Official Pride Bar Crawl - Louisville - 7th Annual

Agenda

16:00 - 18:00

*REQUIRED Check In*

16:00 - 22:00

Bar Crawl With Drink Specials

22:00 - 23:59

After Party*

🌈✨ Join Us For The Ultimate Celebration - The Official Pride Bar Crawl! ✨🌈

Hey there, fabulous Louisville crawlers!

Crawl With US is thrilled to invite you to The 7th Annual Pride Bar Crawl!

Celebrate Diversity, Be Bold, Be Colorful: Dress in vibrant attire and express your true self in a safe, welcoming space. This event is more than just a pub crawl; it's a celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion. Meet new friends and be part of a community that celebrates you!

Give Back With Every Ticket: Crawl With US is not just about having a good time; we're about making a difference. A portion of every ticket sold goes directly to Pride Non-Profit Organizations nationwide, supporting those in the LGBTQIA+ community! Come be a part of our pub crawl and support a company that is dedicated to creating positive change in Louisville .

In 2022 we were able to donate $22,653 to the Trevor Project!

In 2023 we were able to donate $14,905 to local Pride Organizations around the country and to the Trevor Project!

We hope to donate even more with your help in 2024!

Exclusive Perks: Handpicked inclusive bars, exclusive drink specials, and freebies that are available only to our Pride Bar Crawl participants.

🎟️ Grab your tickets now and let's paint the town in every color of the rainbow! 🏳️‍🌈

Your love is revolutionary, and united, we can enact positive change.

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

What You Get:

🍻 2-3 Complimentary Drinks Or Shots Included!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 400 Check Ins)

📿 Crawl With US Keychain Lanyard With Bottle Opener! (First 400 Check Ins)

🍸 Exclusive Drink Specials!

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

🏰 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)

📸 Professional Photographers!

🔥 Awesome After Party!

🌆 Access To Our Louisville Crawl Map!

🌈 Custom Pride Badge With Vouchers

_______________________________________

🌈 Our 2023 Venues🌈

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

BIG BAR

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

_______________________________________

🌈 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM @ * check in venue *🌈

🌈 CRAWL TIME 4PM - 10PM 🌈

2024 Venues Will Be Posted As We Get Closer To The Crawl

🌈 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🌈

_______________________________________

🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️

Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the Louisville Bar Crawl.

_______________________________________

㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.

_______________________________________

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

_______________________________________

✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️

_______________________________________

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌We've done this event for the past 6 years and are excited to do it again for the 7th year! However, if the event is cancelled for any reason all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

