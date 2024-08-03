× Expand Provided/Ohio River Paddlefest Paddlers in the Ohio River facing the Kentucky shore during Ohio River Paddlefest.

Ohio River Paddlefest

Ohio River Paddlefest is the nation’s largest paddling celebration, with some 2,000 participants traveling through downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft while the Ohio River is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is required; paddlers can choose between the 9-mile paddle or the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI. A limited number of rental boats can be reserved in advance.

The weekend kicks off with the night before, on Friday, August 2, with the Outdoors for All Expo. This free pre-party that celebrates all things outdoors features more than 50 exhibitors, including local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations; hands-on activities; music by Maria Carrelli and other local bands; plus food and beer.

Established in 2001, Paddlefest benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through outdoor adventures.

For more information visit ohioriverpaddlefest.org