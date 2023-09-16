Oktoberfest - Madisonville

× Expand Oktoberfest Oktoberfest

The Crowded House is hosting Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 16 from 5 pm-10:30 pm! Local breweries from across Western Kentucky will be on-site serving beer, including our very own Tradewater Brewing! This event is fun for all ages with outdoor entertainment featuring Landon Adams from 5:30 pm-7 pm and 181 South from 8 pm-10:30 pm. Several local businesses will also be set up to join in the fun!

The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot behind The Crowded House (26 W. Center Street, Madisonville).

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/oktoberfest/