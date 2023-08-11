× Expand Adobe Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest - Maysville

Is it Munich or Maysville? Hard to tell when this festival comes to town. With Bavarian polka bands, beer trucks, sauerkraut on bratwurst, wiener dog races and polka dancers on every corner, we invite you to join us in raising a stein to Maysville’s German heritage.

This two-day festival is presented by the Maysville Rotary Club. All proceeds go to funding scholarship grants.

For more information, please call 606.584.1107 or visit maysvilleoktoberfest.org.