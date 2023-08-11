Oktoberfest - Maysville

to

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Oktoberfest - Maysville

Is it Munich or Maysville? Hard to tell when this festival comes to town. With Bavarian polka bands, beer trucks, sauerkraut on bratwurst, wiener dog races and polka dancers on every corner, we invite you to join us in raising a stein to Maysville’s German heritage.

This two-day festival is presented by the Maysville Rotary Club. All proceeds go to funding scholarship grants.

For more information, please call 606.584.1107 or visit maysvilleoktoberfest.org.

Info

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
606.584.1107
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oktoberfest - Maysville - 2023-08-11 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oktoberfest - Maysville - 2023-08-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oktoberfest - Maysville - 2023-08-11 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oktoberfest - Maysville - 2023-08-11 08:00:00 ical