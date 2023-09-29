× Expand Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

September 29 from 4 – 10 pm

September 30 from 2 – 10 pm

FREE Admission.

Oktoberfest is coming back to Oldham Gardens in Crestwood! Let's raise a glass and Prost! Both Friday and Saturday will feature traditional German food, music and your favorite brew. Music: Friday: from 6 – 9 pm by Fade II Gray. Music on Saturday from: 2-5 pm by The River City Polkatz and from. 6 – 9 pm by Soul Kitchen.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/