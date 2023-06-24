× Expand Allison Horseman Barn Dance - 1 Barn Dance Image

Old Fashioned Barn Dance at Woodstock Lavender Co.

Join us as we close out the 2023 Lavender Farm Season with an Old Fashioned Barn Dance.

Don't know how to dance? No problem! We'll start the evening off with a FREE 30-minute beginners demo so you can join in the fun.

The event will be called by Chris Bischoff and music by the band Mixed Nuts.

The farm will open at 6 p.m. and the beginner lesson will begin at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30-9:30.

The farm food truck will be available for purchased food and drinks. Feel free to bring a water bottle and don't forget to take time to pick a bouquet of lavender.

We can't wait to kick up our heels with you!

For more information, please visit simpletix.com/e/old-fashioned-barn-dance-