Old Forester: America's First Bottled Bourbon - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Old Forester: America's First Bottled Bourbon

Settle in, folks, for a one-of-a-kind Bourbon program and barrel selection that could only be hosted at the Frazier History Museum, the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Since the release of their 1870 Original Batch, Old Forester has crafted watershed moments in Bourbon’s history with a unique tale in every glass.

Join George Garvin Brown descendant Mac Brown, Brown-Forman Master Distiller Chris Morris, and Tim Holz of the Brown-Forman Archives as they lead tastings of Brown-Forman’s Whiskey Row Series, culminating with a barrel proof selection available for purchase to attendees only. We’ll share stories and show off artifacts and objects from both the family and the Brown-Forman archive, housed at the Frazier. This event provides an unparalleled opportunity for Bourbon historians to dive into the Brown family archives and discover rare objects to complement the story of the world’s only Bourbon bottled before, during, and after Prohibition.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Old Forester: America’s First Bottled Bourbon

Wednesday, March 27

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $38 ($32 for Contributor-Level Members & Up)

Old Forester Frazier Single Barrel Barrel Strength Bottle: $110

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/