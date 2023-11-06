× Expand Picasa

Old State Capitol Holiday Photos

Looking to switch up your holiday photos? Photographers can rent areas of the Old State Capitol, decorated in Antebellum Christmas theme, for holiday family photos. Book an hour for $65 and bring in your clients for an old-fashioned historic holiday. You will have the space all to yourselves!

Capacity: limited to 10 or less people per hour

Register at: history.ky.gov