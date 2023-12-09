Old State Capitol Tour: Dressed for the Holidays

Come visit the Old State Capitol in all it’s holiday dress. In addition to the history and architecture of the building, this tour features traditions from holidays past as we walk through the Antebellum-era décor. Experience the Old State Capitol as it may have been during 19th century winters.

Register on the Kentucky Historical Society’s website and call 5027824144 or email khseducation@ky.gov with any questions.