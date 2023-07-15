Oldham County Day - La Grange Main Street

× Expand Project Guild of La Grange Oldham County Day 2023

Oldham County Day

Come and celebrate all things Oldham at the 52nd Annual Oldham County Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Project Guild of La Grange on Saturday, July 15th. Anticipate seeing the Grand Marshall, Bobbie Stoess, local school marching bands, tractors, horses, fire trucks, church, local businesses, and other group floats that match the parade’s theme for the year. Kids are also invited to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade!

Ceck out the booths on the courthouse square. Meet local politicians, learn more about locally owned businesses, churches, maybe get a freebie or enter a raffle! Food and drinks are also on the courthouse square. Bounce houses, balloon artists, Living Statues. Special Grand Marshal Luncheon at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11th at the John Black Community Center.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/