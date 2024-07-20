× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Oldham County Day 2024

FREE

Come and celebrate all things Oldham at the 54th Annual Oldham County Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Project Guild of La Grange on Saturday, July 20th. This year is EXTRA special as we celebrate Oldham County’s 200th Birthday! Anticipate seeing the Grand Marshall, local school marching bands, tractors, horses, fire trucks, church, local business and other group floats that match the parade’s theme for the year. Kids are also invited to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade!

Check out the booths, meet local politicians, learn more about locally owned businesses, churches, maybe get a freebie or enter a raffle! Food and drinks are also available. Bounce houses, balloon artists, living statues & MORE!

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/