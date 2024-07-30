× Expand Oldham County History Center Oldham County History Center Annual Fundraising Gala

Oldham County History Center Annual Fundraising Gala

$200 per person.

The 2024 J. Chilton Barnett Champion of Oldham County History Award will be presented to Richard Luce at the annual Oldham County History Center Gala. Ticket includes elegant dinner experience and open bar. Reservations required.

A resident of Oldham County for the past 37 years, Richard Luce is a nationally recognized artist whose paintings have been featured in movies, television specials, numerous book and magazine covers as well as articles. His work appears across the United States in museums, private collections, galleries, and exhibitions. Richard is known for his historic western landscapes depicting scenes of Native Americans, mountain men, the Wild West and other moments in time from the Revolutionary War to Western expansion. Since 2006 he has been a participant in the annual recreation of the march the Overmountain Men made to the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. He has to date created seven original paintings depicting different stages of that historic event that ultimately led to our nation’s independence.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/