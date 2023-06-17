Oldham County History Center Juneteenth Celebration

Commemorate Juneteenth and make your way to Oldham County History Center for an eye-opening cultural experience during this year’s celebration. Guests are invited to take part in the guided walking tour to the historical African American cemetery in La Grange Kentucky, enjoy a presentation of the Elijah P. Mars award, and celebrate all afternoon with food vendors, art showcases, authors, musical performance and cultural reenactments.

For more information, please visit oldhamkyhistory.com/juneteenth-celebration-2023/