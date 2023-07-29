× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Oldham County Hometown Tourism Staycation

Oldham County Hometown Tourism Staycation

July 15 - September 30, 2023

Participating locations found throughout Oldham County

FREEBIE at each location

FREE T-shirt for completing program.

Oldham County Hometown Tourist Staycation is an exciting program now in its 4th year that lets you explore all areas of Oldham County. You’ll visit museums, sweet treat hotspots, beautiful preserves and gardens, while getting a taste of what the county has to offer and a FREEBIE at each. Simply print out a Hometown Tourist Passport at TourOldham.com , then stop by 16 great attractions (listed on the Passport) to find great shops and hangouts found ONLY in Oldham! Be sure to “Like” the Facebook page, “Tour Oldham County KY”, before heading out on an adventure to discover fascinating hidden gems. Get your Passport stamped at each location and snap a selfie to upload to Facebook or Instagram at tag #TourOldhamCountyKY. Be sure to check the hours of the businesses before stopping by, as some are only open certain days/hours of the week.

For more information, please visit http://www.touroldham.com/calendar/