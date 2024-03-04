Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104

to

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show

March 4-22

Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This brief exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums. FREE admission.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
502.222.3822
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-04 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-11 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104 - 2024-03-18 10:00:00 ical