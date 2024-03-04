Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104

× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show

March 4-22

Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This brief exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums. FREE admission.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/