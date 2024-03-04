Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show at Gallery 104
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Schools Arts Center
Oldham County Schools Student/Teacher Art Show
March 4-22
Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This brief exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums. FREE admission.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family