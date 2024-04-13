Oldham Gardens Country Market
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Experience the charm of country living at the NEW Oldham Gardens Country Market, every Saturday beginning April 13th through October 26th!! Spend the morning shopping small from local farmers & artisans. You’ll find a showcase of the region’s best harvest and craftsmanship. From farm-fresh produce bursting with flavor to handcrafted goods reflecting the unique talents of our community, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! The best part is that you can enjoy one of our craft beers or even a mimosa while you shop!
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/