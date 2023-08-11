Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series

FREE

Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series is here! Bringing you the best bands around all summer long at Oldham Gardens! LIVE MUSIC 2 Fridays each month, June - August!! Enjoy signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats from the Backside Grill. This concert will feature Floyd and the Walkmen. This band always puts on a good show, offering an Indie-Funk-Blues-Hip Hop-Rock performance.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series - 2023-08-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series - 2023-08-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series - 2023-08-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series - 2023-08-11 18:00:00 ical