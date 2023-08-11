× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series

FREE

Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series is here! Bringing you the best bands around all summer long at Oldham Gardens! LIVE MUSIC 2 Fridays each month, June - August!! Enjoy signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats from the Backside Grill. This concert will feature Floyd and the Walkmen. This band always puts on a good show, offering an Indie-Funk-Blues-Hip Hop-Rock performance.

