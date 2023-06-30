Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series
Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series
Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series is here! Bringing you the best bands around all summer long at Oldham Gardens! LIVE MUSIC 2 Fridays each month, June - August!! Enjoy signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats from the Backside Grill. The July band is Bourbon Straights, a Country/pop/rock band from Louisville.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/