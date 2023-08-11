Oldham Gardens Presents: Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series is here! Bringing you the best bands around all summer long at Oldham Gardens! LIVE MUSIC 2 Fridays each month, June - August!! Enjoy signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats from the Backside Grill. The July band is Bourbon Straights, a Country/pop/rock band from Louisville.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502.482.3373
