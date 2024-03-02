Oldham Gardens Silent Disco

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Oldham Gardens Silent Disco

$10 per person/cost for food and drinks.

Don‘t miss the Oldham Gardens Silent Disco experience - 3 channels of music – Decades on red, Hip/Hop on Blue and Pop, top 40 on Green. Dance takes place in the outdoor covered space which is heated. It’s warm under and near the heaters, but you might want to bring a jacket in the event of cold weather. If you’ve never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 you receive a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. Bring a friend and dance the night away!

Register here: eventbrite.com/e/silent-disco-at-oldham-gardens-3rd-turn-brewing-tickets-836551627437.

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oldham Gardens Silent Disco - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oldham Gardens Silent Disco - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oldham Gardens Silent Disco - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oldham Gardens Silent Disco - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 ical