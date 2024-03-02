× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Oldham Gardens Silent Disco

$10 per person/cost for food and drinks.

Don‘t miss the Oldham Gardens Silent Disco experience - 3 channels of music – Decades on red, Hip/Hop on Blue and Pop, top 40 on Green. Dance takes place in the outdoor covered space which is heated. It’s warm under and near the heaters, but you might want to bring a jacket in the event of cold weather. If you’ve never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 you receive a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. Bring a friend and dance the night away!

Register here: eventbrite.com/e/silent-disco-at-oldham-gardens-3rd-turn-brewing-tickets-836551627437.